RTL to sell Dutch subsidiary to DPG Media for 1.1 bln euros in cash

BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - European broadcaster RTL Group said on Friday that it would sell its Dutch subsidiary RTL Nederland to Belgium-based DPG Media in a deal worth 1.1 billion euros ($1.21 billion) that will also see the two companies enter into a strategic partnership.

"The sale to DPG Media is the best strategic option for RTL Nederland and all its stakeholders" after RTL's planned acquisition of rival Talpa was blocked by Dutch competition authorities in January, said RTL Group CEO Thomas Rabe.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the all-cash transaction is expected to close around mid-2024 and will result in a profit of approximately 800 million euros, according to the RTL Group.

As part of the sale, the companies will form a strategic partnership in the areas of advertising and streaming technology, international advertising sales and content.

"Together with our leading TV brands VTM and RTL Belgium, we will be able to build a group that has the necessary scale to invest in the digital transformation of television," said DPG Media Group executive chairman Christian Van Thillo.

DPG Media controls several national and regional Dutch newspapers and also owns the top-selling Donald Duck comic, as well as a number of popular women's magazines.

($1 = 0.9098 euros)

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer and Toby Sterling, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)

