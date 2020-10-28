US Markets

RTL sells stake in BroadbandTV for 102 million euros

Douglas Busvine Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

European broadcaster RTL Group said on Wednesday it had completed the sale of its majority stake in Vancouver-based BroadbandTV to BBTV Holdings for 102 million euros ($121 million) as it focuses on its core business.

RTL bought 51% of BroadbandTV in 2013 for 27 million euros. It later invested a further 19.8 million euros into the business in the form of convertible notes, RTL said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8461 euros)

