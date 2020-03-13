RTL says coronavirus already hitting ad bookings, productions

Adds detail, context

BERLIN, March 13 (Reuters) - European broadcaster RTL Group RRTL.DE said it was seeing the first cancellations of advertising bookings and an impact on productions from coronavirus, and forecast a decline in profits this year as it invests in its streaming business.

RTL, controlled by German publisher Bertelsmann <BTGGg.F>, predicted a decline of 7% in core earnings before interest and amortization (EBITA), after turning in a solid set of 2019 results and proposing a dividend of 4 euros ($4.48) per share.

With the flu-like coronavirus described as a pandemic and European countries facing travel restrictions and imposing lockdowns, media companies face a major hit as companies cut discretionary marketing spending.

Production risks have been highlighted by Oscar-winning U.S. actor Tom Hanks' announcement that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, tested positive for coronavirus while working on a film in Australia.

UK broadcaster ITV ITV.L has warned of a 10% drop in ad spending in April, while shares in German competitor ProSiebenSat.1 PSMGn.DE have collapsed as a profits squeeze and acquisitions strain its balance sheet.

RTL forecast an increase of 2%-3% in revenue this year - in line with last year's gain of 2.2%. The outlook did not reflect the coronavirus epidemic as it is too early to quantify its impact on the RTL Group's results, the company said.

Adjusted EBITA fell last year by 1.3% to 1.16 billion euros while profit for the year was up 10.1% to 864 million euros.

Reported earnings per share gained 12.9% to 4.91 euros.

