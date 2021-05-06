RTL Group Q1 Reported Revenue Down, Organic Revenues Up; Confirms FY21 View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Media company RTL Group (AUO.F) reported Thursday that its first-quarter Group revenue was down 4.2 percent to 1.404 billion euros from last year's 1.466 billion euros due to scope effects and negative exchange rate effects. Group revenue was up 3.9 percent organically.

The scope effects resulted from the disposals of BroadbandTV and the Groupe M6 diversification businesses Home Shopping Service and iGraal.

The company noted that lower TV advertising revenue in Germany and the Netherlands was compensated by increasing content production, streaming and ad-tech revenue.

At the end of March 2021, RTL Group registered 2.72 million paying subscribers for its streaming services TV Now in Germany and Videoland in the Netherlands, up 71 percent year on year.

Further, the company confirmed its fiscal 2021 outlook, and still expects group revenue of around 6.2 billion euros and adjusted EBITA of around 975 million euros.

The revenue view includes organic growth of 8 per cent and the effects of the deconsolidation of BroadbandTV.

The company said it sees strong growth of TV advertising revenue across its footprint for the second quarter of the year.

Further, RTL said its dividend policy remains unchanged: RTL Group plans to pay out at least 80 percent of the adjusted full-year net result.

