RTL Group H1 Profit Down; Warns On Significantly Lower FY20 Results

(RTTNews) - Media company RTL Group (AUO.F) reported Thursday that its first-half profit attributable to shareholders fell 76.1 percent to 94 million euros from last year's 393 million euros.

Earnings per share were 0.61 euro, down from 2.56 euros a year ago.

Reported EBITA was down 55.2 percent from last year to 241 million euros. Adjusted EBITA was down 52 percent to 258 million euros. The Adjusted EBITA margin came in at 9.7 percent, down from 17 percent a year ago. Group revenue went down 16.4 percent to 2.65 billion euros from 3.17 billion euros a year ago.

The weakness in revenues mainly reflected the declining TV advertising markets across Europe in the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak. Group revenue was down 15.4 per cent organically.

In the second quarter, Group revenue was down 28.3 percent from last year to 1.19 million euros.

The company said paying subscribers for RTL Group's streaming services in Germany and the Netherlands went up 45.2 per cent to 1.77 million.

Looking ahead, the company, which withdrew previous outlook for Covid-19 concerns, now expects full-year 2020 revenue and Adjusted EBITA will be significantly below 2019 and other recent years.

The company now expects that the decline of net TV advertising markets will slow down in the third quarter of 2020. The company projects TV advertising revenue to be down by around minus 10 percent in the quarter. However, there is a high level of uncertainty regarding TV advertising revenue in Q4/2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.