RTL Group: H1 Adj. EBITA Slightly Down On Higher Content Investments; Revenue Up 1.8%, Organically

(RTTNews) - RTL Group (AUO.F) reported that its first half Group profit from continuing operations was up 42.9 percent to 110 million euros from 77 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 0.45 euros compared to 0.13 euros. Adjusted EBITA was down to 172 million euros from 181 million euros. On a pro-forma basis, adjusted EBITA was up 2.0 percent to 255 million euros.

First half Group revenue was up 1.8 percent to 2.87 billion euros from prior year, mainly driven by higher TV advertising revenue and significantly higher streaming revenue, partly offset by lower content revenue from Fremantle. Group revenue was up 1.8 percent, organically. On a pro-forma basis, Group revenue was up 2.1 percent to 3.17 billion euros. Streaming subscribers were up 25 percent to 6.3 million.

RTL Group confirmed its full-year guidance. The Group said it is on track to reach long-term streaming targets and profitability by 2026.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

