RTL Group FY24 Profit Down, Cuts Dividend; Sees Higher Adj. EBITA, Revenues In FY25

(RTTNews) - RTL Group (RGLXY), a media conglomerate, reported Thursday lower profit and nearly flat revenues in fiscal 2024.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, RTL Group expects revenue to increase to around 6.45 billion euros, mainly due to significantly higher streaming revenue and portfolio effects.

Adjusted EBITA for 2025 would increase to around 780 million euros, mainly due to lower streaming start-up losses.

In addition, RTL Group said it expects to obtain regulatory approvals for the sale of RTL Nederland to DPG Media and to close the transaction in the second quarter of 2025.

Thomas Rabe, Chief Executive Officer of RTL Group, said, "More importantly, we reached turning points in our streaming services and content production business. As a result, we expect to significantly increase our operating profits in the coming years. Our streaming services continued to grow dynamically and significantly reduced their start-up losses in 2024. We are firmly on track to reach profitability by 2026."

The company further said it plans to increase Fremantle's margin to 9 percent by 2026.

Further, for RTL Group's Annual General Meeting on April 30, the Board of Directors will propose a dividend of 2.50 euros per share for 2024, down from last year's 2.75 euros per share. The payment date is May 6.

In the year 2024, net profit attributable to shareholders dropped 1.5 percent to 460 million euros fron last year's 467 million euros. On a continuing operations basis, attributable net profit fell 5.4 percent to 333 million euros or 2.15 euros per share from last year's 352 million euros or 2.27 euros per share.

EBIT declined 1.1 percent year-over-year to 613 million euros, and adjusted EBITA was 721 million euros, down 7.8 percent from last year. Adjusted EBITA margin of 11.5 percent dropped from 12.5 percent a year ago.

Group revenue was at 6.254 billion euros, up 0.3 percent from 6.234 billion euros a year ago. Group revenue was down 1.5 percent organically, mainly due to Fremantle.

Pro-forma Group revenue, including RTL Nederland, was 6.888 billion.

