RTL Group FY21 Profit Soars, Proposes Dividend; Sees Growth In FY22 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Media company RTL Group (AUO.F) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2021 Group profit attributable to shareholders surged to 156.4 percent to 1.30 billion euros from last year's 492 million euros, due to strong operating performance and capital gains.

Earnings per share grew to 8.41 euros from 3.20 euros last year.

EBIT more than doubled to 1.91 billion euros. Adjusted EBITA went up 35.1 percent to 1.15 billion euros. Adjusted EBITA margin grew 3.2 percentage points to 17.4 percent.

Full-year Group revenue went up 10.3 percent to 6.6 billion euros from 6.02 billion euros mainly due to strong growth of TV advertising revenue. Group revenue grew 13.5 percent organically from last year and 4.3 percent from pre-pandemic 2019.

Paying subscribers went up 73.8 percent for RTL Group's streaming services in Germany and the Netherlands to more than 3.8 million.

Further, RTL Group's Board of Directors has proposed a dividend of 5.00 euros per share for 2021 of which 3.50 euros represents ordinary dividend while the remaining 1.50 euros relates to the disposals of SpotX, Ludia and VideoAmp.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, RTL Group expects its revenue to increase to around 7.4 billion euros. This includes organic growth of approximately 5 to 6 percent.

RTL Group expects its adjusted EBITA to be stable at approximately 1.15 billion euros, and adjusted EBITA before streaming start-up losses to increase to approximately 1.4 billion euros.

RTL Group plans to pay out at least 80 percent of the adjusted full-year net result.

