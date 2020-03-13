RTL Group FY19 Adj. EBITA Broadly Stable; Underlying Revenue Up 3.2%

(RTTNews) - RTL Group (AUO.F) reported profit to shareholders of 754 million euros for the year ended 31 December 2019 compared to 668 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 4.91 euros compared to 4.35 euros. Profit rose mainly due to the capital gain from the disposal of Universum Film, and lower impairments. Adjusted EBITA was at 1.16 billion euros, down 1.3 percent from previous year.

Fiscal year 2019 revenue increased to 6.65 billion euros from 6.50 billion euros, previous year. Underlying revenue was up 3.2% to 6.52 billion euros. Digital revenue increased by 8.9 percent to 1.07 billion euros. For fiscal 2020, RTL Group projects total revenue to grow organically by 2 percent to 3 percent. Adjusted EBITA before additional streaming start-up losses is estimated to be broadly stable. After additional streaming start-up losses, adjusted EBITA is expected to be down by up to 7 percent. The company's dividend policy presented in August 2019 remains unchanged.

RTL Group's Board has proposed a dividend of 4.00 euros per share for 2019 - on the same level as prior year.

