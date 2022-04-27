Markets

RTL Group AGM Approves All Proposed Resolutions

(RTTNews) - RTL Group said that its Annual General Meeting approved the statutory and consolidated accounts as at 31 December 2021, and all proposed resolutions.

The AGM resolved to pay a dividend of 5.00 euros per share. The dividend for the full year ended 31 December 2021 will be payable from 5 May 2022.

At the AGM, the previous Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, James Singh, was bade farewell after 11 years on RTL Group's Board of Directors - including three years as Vice-Chairman.

As of Wednesday, Jean-Louis Schiltz succeeded James Singh as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, while Pernille Erenbjerg took over the Chair of the Group's Audit Committee.

