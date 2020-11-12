RTL Group 9-month Revenue Declines 11.8% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Media company RTL Group (AUO.F) reported Thursday that its nine-month reported Group revenue declined 11.8 percent to 4.05 billion euros from 4.59 billion euros in the year-ago period, mainly due to TV advertising markets declining across Europe in the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak. Group revenue was down 10.4 per cent organically.

The revenue of RTL Group's content business, Fremantle, dropped 15.3 per cent to 1.04 billion euros from 1.23 billion euros last year, mainly due to postponements of productions across numerous territories as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak. RTL Group's total digital revenue declined 1.6 percent to 743 million euros.

Looking ahead, RTL Group said that assuming that the economic recovery continues, it expects total revenue for the full year 2020 to be around 5.8 billion euros and adjusted EBITA to be around 720 million euros, driven by the strength of Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland.

RTL Group noted that its dividend policy, presented in August 2019, remains unchanged. The company plans to pay out at least 80 per cent of the Group's full-year net result attributable to RTL Group shareholders, adjusted for any material non-cash impacts such as impairments and deferred taxes.

For 2020, RTL Group's management currently expects to propose a dividend in line with this dividend policy.

