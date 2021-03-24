RTL declines comment on report of Belgian sale talks

Broadcaster RTL declined to comment on Wednesday on a newspaper report that it is exploring the sale of its Belgian operation, but reiterated that it is exploring its options as it urges European industry consolidation.

Business paper L'Echo reported earlier that RTL, a unit of publishing group Bertelsmann BTGGg.F, was exploring the sale of its Belgian subsidiary for around 300 million euros ($355 million) and had hired JP Morgan as an adviser.

A spokesman for RTL declined to comment on the report, but reiterated an existing line that the company has issued in response to earlier reports that it is in talks to sell its 48% stake in France' Groupe M6 MMTP.PA.

RTL said: "There is a strong case for consolidation in the European broadcasting sector. RTL Group reviews such options on an ongoing basis with a view to creating value for its shareholders. There can be no certainty that this may lead to any type of agreement or transaction."

($1 = 0.8457 euros)

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer, Writing by Douglas Busvine, editing by Emma Thomasson)

