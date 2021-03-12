RTL confirms talks on selling stake in France's Groupe M6

Adds detail on suitors for M6, 2020 results

BERLIN, March 12 (Reuters) - European broadcaster RTL RRTL.DE confirmed on Friday it was exploring the sale of its controlling stake in French broadcaster Groupe M6 MMTP.PA, as it reported a 26% slide in annual core profit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are currently reviewing such options for our controlling stake in the French broadcaster Groupe M6, with a view to creating value for our shareholders," Chief Executive Thomas Rabe said in a statement.

Rabe, who also heads RTL's controlling shareholder Bertelsmann BTGGg.F, approached potential bidders in January to explore a sale of M6 as he undertakes a broader restructuring of the German publishing group.

While stating a strong case for consolidation in the European broadcasting industry, Rabe also said there could be no certainty that this would lead to any type of agreement or transaction.

Conglomerates Vivendi VIV.PA and Bouygues BOUY.PA are bidding for Bertelsmann's 48% stake in M6, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday. The stake has a market value of 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion).

French telecoms tycoon Xavier Niel and Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky are interested in the M6 stake, added the sources, who requested anonymity because the talks are private.

Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster, Mediaset MS.MI, is also looking into the asset, a separate source said.

RTL's group revenue fell by 9.5% in 2020 to 6 billion euros, while core profit declined 26% to 853 million euros. The company forecast that revenue would grow organically by 8% this year and for core profit to reach 975 million euros.

Management will propose a dividend of 3 euros per share, after cancelling the payout last year. ($1 = 0.8369 euros)

