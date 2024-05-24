RTG Mining Shareholders Meet, Elect Directors

RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) has released an update.

RTG Mining Inc. successfully held its Annual General Meeting with all proposed resolutions passed except for the approval of additional share issuance capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A. Key approvals included the appointment of BDO Audit Pty Ltd as the company’s auditors, setting the maximum number of directors at six, and the ratification of the Loan Funded Share Plan. Several directors were also elected during the meeting.

