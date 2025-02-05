$RSVR Earnings Results: $RSVR Reports Quarterly Earnings

$RSVR ($RSVR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, beating estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $42,300,000, beating estimates of $37,341,516 by $4,958,484.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $RSVR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
$RSVR Insider Trading Activity
$RSVR insiders have traded $RSVR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RSVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADAM ROTHSTEIN purchased 400 shares for an estimated $2,800
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$RSVR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $RSVR stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SANDERS MORRIS HARRIS LLC removed 117,541 shares (-16.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,063,746
- IRENIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 97,029 shares (+1.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $786,905
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. added 80,896 shares (+11.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $656,066
- EAM INVESTORS, LLC removed 73,868 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $599,069
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 69,018 shares (-71.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $559,735
- EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC removed 67,930 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $614,766
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 66,059 shares (+28.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $535,738
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.