$RSVR Earnings Results: $RSVR Reports Quarterly Earnings

$RSVR ($RSVR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, beating estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $42,300,000, beating estimates of $37,341,516 by $4,958,484.

$RSVR Insider Trading Activity

$RSVR insiders have traded $RSVR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RSVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM ROTHSTEIN purchased 400 shares for an estimated $2,800

$RSVR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $RSVR stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

