Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, which added 6,680,000 units, or a 2.8% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of RSP, in morning trading today Carnival is down about 0.1%, and Intel is higher by about 1.4%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the TUGN ETF, which added 400,000 units, for a 39.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: RSP, TUGN: Big ETF Inflows

