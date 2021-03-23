RSP, CSF: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, which added 12,460,000 units, or a 7.7% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of RSP, in morning trading today Viacomcbs is off about 7.8%, and Diamondback Energy is lower by about 1.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the CSF ETF, which added 400,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

