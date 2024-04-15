Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, which added 16,840,000 units, or a 5.2% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of RSP, in morning trading today Micron Technology is up about 0.9%, and Freeport-mcmoran is higher by about 1.6%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the COPP ETF, which added 240,000 units, for a 38.1% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: RSP, COPP: Big ETF Inflows

