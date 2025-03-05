$RSKD Earnings Results: $RSKD Reports Quarterly Earnings

$RSKD ($RSKD) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, missing estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $93,530,000, beating estimates of $92,420,547 by $1,109,453.
$RSKD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $RSKD stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD removed 2,455,625 shares (-36.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,615,106
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 2,313,637 shares (-68.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,943,503
- EVR RESEARCH LP removed 1,609,698 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,613,871
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 940,338 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,447,798
- HARVEY PARTNERS, LLC removed 795,000 shares (-24.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,760,350
- WINSLOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 721,110 shares (-41.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,410,850
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 483,975 shares (+171.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,289,201
