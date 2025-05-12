$RSKD Earnings Preview: Recent $RSKD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$RSKD ($RSKD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $80,818,047 and earnings of $0.01 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $RSKD stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
$RSKD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $RSKD stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD removed 2,455,625 shares (-36.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,615,106
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 2,313,637 shares (-68.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,943,503
- HARVEY PARTNERS, LLC removed 795,000 shares (-24.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,760,350
- WINSLOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 721,110 shares (-41.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,410,850
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 483,975 shares (+171.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,289,201
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 419,266 shares (-45.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,937,008
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 418,525 shares (+9.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,979,623
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$RSKD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RSKD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/06/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RSKD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RSKD forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.