$RSI stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RSI stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,142,936 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RSI:
$RSI Insider Trading Activity
$RSI insiders have traded $RSI stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD TODD SCHWARTZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 969,525 shares for an estimated $12,311,409.
- EINAR ROOSILEHT (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 210,000 shares for an estimated $2,807,659.
- KYLE SAUERS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 171,949 shares for an estimated $2,350,465.
- MATTIAS STETZ (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 145,000 shares for an estimated $1,949,282.
- JUDITH GOLD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 140,000 shares for an estimated $1,901,340.
- PAUL WIERBICKI (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $610,592.
$RSI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $RSI stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 7,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $75,950,000
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,004,059 shares (+7958.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,495,689
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,576,898 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,635,040
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,260,941 shares (+20.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,300,110
- NICHOLAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP added 1,091,091 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,969,768
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,056,583 shares (+14.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,496,318
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,018,889 shares (+62.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,979,157
