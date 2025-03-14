$RSI stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RSI stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,142,936 of trading volume.

$RSI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RSI:

$RSI insiders have traded $RSI stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD TODD SCHWARTZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 969,525 shares for an estimated $12,311,409 .

. EINAR ROOSILEHT (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 210,000 shares for an estimated $2,807,659 .

. KYLE SAUERS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 171,949 shares for an estimated $2,350,465 .

. MATTIAS STETZ (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 145,000 shares for an estimated $1,949,282 .

. JUDITH GOLD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 140,000 shares for an estimated $1,901,340 .

. PAUL WIERBICKI (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $610,592.

$RSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $RSI stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

