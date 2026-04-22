RSI Insider Sells $1.1 Million as Revenue Hits $1.1 Billion and Stock Doubles

Key Points

48,286 shares of RSI were sold indirectly for a transaction value of approximately $1.11 million on April 17, 2026.

The shares were converted from partnership units (derivative securities) immediately prior to sale.

The insider retains Class V Voting Stock and Class A Common Units, both of which are convertible into Class A Common Stock.

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On April 17, 2026, Judith Gold, a director at Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI), disclosed the indirect sale of 48,286 Class A Common Stock shares—converted from partnership units immediately prior to sale—for a total consideration of approximately $1.11 million, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 48,286 Transaction value $1.1 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 119,597 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$2.74 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($23.07); post-transaction value based on April 17, 2026 market close ($23.07).

Key questions

How does the transaction size compare to Gold’s historical selling cadence?

With 48,286 shares sold, this event falls below her historical average sell-only trade size of approximately 88,000 shares.

With 48,286 shares sold, this event falls below her historical average sell-only trade size of approximately 88,000 shares. What was the mechanism for the share sale and what does it indicate about liquidity strategy?

The shares were converted from Class A Common Units of Rush Street Interactive, L.P. (via the Kotcher Trust) and immediately sold as Class A Common Stock, demonstrating routine liquidity management through derivative conversions under a 10b5-1 plan.

The shares were converted from Class A Common Units of Rush Street Interactive, L.P. (via the Kotcher Trust) and immediately sold as Class A Common Stock, demonstrating routine liquidity management through derivative conversions under a 10b5-1 plan. Does this trade materially alter Gold’s overall exposure to Rush Street Interactive?

While her indirect Class A Common Stock position was reduced to zero, Gold retains 119,597 Class A shares directly and maintains substantial indirect exposure through 125,083 Class V Voting Stock and 125,083 Class A Common Units, both convertible to Class A Common Stock.

While her indirect Class A Common Stock position was reduced to zero, Gold retains 119,597 Class A shares directly and maintains substantial indirect exposure through 125,083 Class V Voting Stock and 125,083 Class A Common Units, both convertible to Class A Common Stock. What is the valuation context for this transaction relative to recent price performance?

The transaction was executed at around $23.07 per share, with Rush Street Interactive stock having appreciated 100% over the past year as of April 17, 2026, providing a favorable environment for liquidity events.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.13 billion Net income (TTM) $33.31 million 1-year price change 100%

* 1-year price change calculated as of market close April 17, 2026.

Company snapshot

RSI offers real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services under brands such as BetRivers.com, PlaySugarHouse.com, and RushBet.co.

The firm generates revenue from real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services, using a multi-brand strategy across the United States and Latin America.

It operates in the United States and Latin America, offering real-money online casino and sports betting services.

Rush Street Interactive is a leading operator in the online casino and sports betting industry, with a presence in both the United States and Latin America. The company’s strategy centers on proprietary technology, brand diversification, and regulatory compliance to drive growth and capture market share in expanding digital gaming markets. Its competitive edge lies in a full suite of gaming products and a scalable platform that appeals to a broad customer base seeking secure, real-money online gaming experiences.

What this transaction means for investors

It seems like this recent sale was likely just a routine case of profit-taking after a significant run, rather than a shift in confidence. This is especially true since it happened under a 10b5-1 plan and relates to a unit conversion structure, and shares are up just over 100% this past year.



The more important point is that Rush Street Interactive’s fundamentals are actually improving. In 2025, revenue hit $1.13 billion, showing a 23% increase and coming in at the high end of expectations, while net income soared to $74.0 million from just $7.2 million the previous year. The growth isn’t only seen in revenue; adjusted EBITDA rose by 66% to $153.7 million, indicating strong operating leverage as the business expands. User trends back this up, with monthly active users in North America growing by 37% and those in Latin America by 47%.



Meanwhile, Gold retains substantial exposure through various share classes and units, meaning she still has notable skin in the game.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.