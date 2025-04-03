RSI Alert: Skechers USA (SKX) Now Oversold

In trading on Thursday, shares of Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) entered into oversold territory, hitting an RSI reading of 25.3, after changing hands as low as $45.8763 per share. By comparison, the current RSI reading of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is 31.7. A bullish investor could look at SKX's 25.3 RSI reading today as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side. The chart below shows the one year performance of SKX shares:
Looking at the chart above, SKX's low point in its 52 week range is $45.8763 per share, with $78.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.18.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Find out what 9 other oversold stocks you need to know about »
Also see: Institutional Holders of AP
Institutional Holders of PIPR
ZION Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.