RSG Ex-Dividend Reminder - 9/29/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/29/23, Republic Services Inc (Symbol: RSG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.535, payable on 10/13/23. As a percentage of RSG's recent stock price of $145.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RSG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.47% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RSG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RSG's low point in its 52 week range is $120.58 per share, with $156.645 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $145.21.

In Wednesday trading, Republic Services Inc shares are currently trading flat on the day.

