RSG Ex-Dividend Reminder - 10/2/24

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 10/2/24, Republic Services Inc (Symbol: RSG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.58, payable on 10/15/24. As a percentage of RSG's recent stock price of $199.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RSG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.16% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RSG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RSG's low point in its 52 week range is $140.23 per share, with $208.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $199.24.

In Monday trading, Republic Services Inc shares are currently off about 0.7% on the day.

