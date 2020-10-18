RSA chairman Martin Scicluna to step down next year - Sky News

British insurance group RSA's chairman Martin Scicluna is expected to step down next year, Sky News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

The Sky News report said RSA had begun a search for a successor to Scicluna, who also chairs British supermarket group Sainsbury's SBRY.L.

RSA declined to comment.

Sky News also said Baroness Fairhead, a former trade minister, was seen as a strong contender to replace Scicluna.

The search process is at a relatively early stage, with an announcement not likely until next year, the Sky News report also said.

