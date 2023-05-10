RS Technologies (TYO:3445) Price Target Decreased by 12.28% to 5,100.00

The average one-year price target for RS Technologies (TYO:3445) has been revised to 5,100.00 / share. This is an decrease of 12.28% from the prior estimate of 5,814.00 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5,050.00 to a high of 5,250.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 69.44% from the latest reported closing price of 3,010.00 / share.

RS Technologies Maintains 0.49% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.49%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in RS Technologies. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 21.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3445 is 0.02%, a decrease of 10.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 152.82% to 796K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 181K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing an increase of 47.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3445 by 0.32% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 108K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing an increase of 53.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3445 by 10.52% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 98K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 95.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3445 by 1,564.85% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 70K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3445 by 1.08% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 61K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 56.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3445 by 15.36% over the last quarter.

