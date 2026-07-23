RS Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Record Shipments and Pricing

Reliance, Inc. RS reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $6.27 per share, up 41.5% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.38 by 16.5%, driven by higher shipments, improved gross profit per ton and contributions from the U.S. border wall project.

Net sales rose 26.5% to $4.63 billion and surpassed the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion by 10.9%. Tons sold increased 10.8% year over year to a quarterly record of 1.79 million, exceeding management’s projection of 1-3% growth. The figure surpassed our estimate of 1.7 million.

The average selling price per ton advanced 14.5% to $2,602. The average selling price per ton climbed 7.8% from the first quarter, topping the company’s forecast of 1.5-3.5% growth. Higher carbon steel and aluminum prices supported the increase. It was above our estimate of $2,479.

Reliance, Inc. Price and Consensus

Reliance, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Reliance, Inc. Quote

Reliance’s Segment Update

Demand in non-residential construction, including infrastructure, improved year over year, supported by data centers, energy infrastructure and public projects. The company expects demand in this sector to continue to improve in the third quarter, supported by strong activity across data centers, energy infrastructure and public infrastructure.

Broader manufacturing demand strengthened on healthy activity in industrial machinery, shipbuilding, military, consumer products and construction machinery. Reliance expects the demand to remain healthy in the third quarter.

Aerospace demand improved from the second quarter. Reliance expects gradual commercial aerospace build-rate increases and robust defense and space activity. Reliance expects commercial aerospace demand to remain strong in the third quarter.

Automotive toll-processing demand also improved and is expected to remain steady at healthy levels. The company’s toll processing operations remain agile and responsive to the automotive market’s demand fluctuations.

Semiconductor demand increased meaningfully year over year, aided by growing data center activity. The company expects semiconductor-related demand to continue improving during the third quarter.

RS’ Financial Position

Reliance ended June 30, 2026, with cash and cash equivalents of $235.4 million. Total outstanding debt was $1.7 billion, including $520 million drawn under the company’s $1.5 billion revolving credit facility.

Operating cash flow totaled $162.2 million in the quarter. Free cash flow was $68.8 million.

RS did not repurchase common shares during the second quarter. However, the company repurchased $234.2 million of stock during the first half of 2026. Roughly $529 million remained available under its share-repurchase authorization at quarter-end.

Reliance’s Outlook

Reliance expects third-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $6.40-$6.60 per share. The projection includes LIFO expense of $75 million, or $1.10 per share, and approximately 60 cents per share of earnings from the U.S. border wall project.

Excluding the project, tons sold are expected to decline 2-4% sequentially due to normal seasonality. Including an estimated 2% sequential contribution from the project, total shipments are projected to increase 9-11% year over year.

The average selling price per ton is expected to be flat to up 2% from the second quarter. Management anticipates generally healthy to improving demand and pricing, although trade-policy uncertainty, geopolitical conflict and potential supply constraints remain risks.

RS’ Stock Price Performance

RS’ shares have gained 28.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 29%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RS’ Zacks Rank & Key Picks

RS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO and Avient Corporation AVNT.

Carpenter Technology is slated to report fourth-quarter 2026 results on July 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $10.58 per share, indicating 41.44% year-over-year growth. CRS sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Kronos is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KRO’s second-quarter loss per share is pegged at 33 cents, indicating 65.63% year-over-year growth. KRO flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Avient is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6. The consensus estimate for AVNT’s earnings per share is pegged at $3.08. AVNT presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).





Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Reliance, Inc. (RS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avient Corporation (AVNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.