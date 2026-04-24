RS' Q1 Earnings and Sales Surpass Estimates on Higher Prices

Reliance, Inc. RS posted profits of $264.9 million or $5.10 per share for the first quarter of 2026, up from $199.7 million or $3.74 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Barring one-time items, the company recorded earnings of $5.16 per share. It outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.63.

The company reported net sales of $4,026 million, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 15.5%. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,835.3 million.

Reliance, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Reliance, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Reliance, Inc. Quote

Reliance’s Segment Update

Reliance reported a 2.7% year-over-year increase in shipments (thousand tons sold) to 1,672.7. The figure surpassed our estimate of 1,633.8. The average selling price per ton rose 12.6% year over year to $2,414. It was above our estimate of $2,362.2.

Demand for non-residential construction, including infrastructure, Reliance’s largest end market by volume, strengthened compared with the first quarter of 2025. The company expects demand in this sector to remain healthy through the second quarter of 2026, supported by strong activity across data centers, energy infrastructure and public infrastructure.

Demand within the broader manufacturing market improved year over year, driven by growth across the military, industrial machinery, consumer products, construction machinery sectors and shipbuilding. Reliance expects the demand to remain healthy in the second quarter.

Aerospace demand was higher compared with the prior-year quarter. Reliance expects commercial aerospace demand to remain consistent in the second quarter due to build-rate increases, while defense and space-related activity is expected to remain strong.

Demand for automotive toll processing services remained flat year over year. Reliance expects steady performance through the second quarter. The company’s toll processing operations remain agile and responsive to the automotive market’s demand fluctuations.

In the semiconductor market, demand improved relative to the first quarter of 2025. Reliance expects stable to improving demand conditions in the second quarter.

RS’ Financial Position

As of March 31, 2026, Reliance held $249.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, with total outstanding debt amounting to $1.7 billion. This includes $550 million borrowings under the company’s $1.5 billion revolving credit facility.

In the first quarter, Reliance generated $151.4 million in operating cash flow. It reflects the typical increase in seasonal working capital caused by strong shipment volume and higher metals pricing.

Reliance repurchased its common stock during the first quarter, bringing down the outstanding common shares by 3% year over year, at an average price of $299 per share, for a total of $234 million.

Reliance’s Outlook

Reliance expects demand in the first quarter to remain healthy across its diverse end markets, though ongoing domestic and international trade policy uncertainty and Middle East conflict could pose supply availability and macroeconomic risks, influencing performance. The company projects tons sold to increase 1% to 3% from the prior quarter and 4.5% to 6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average selling price per ton is anticipated to be up 1.5-3.5% sequentially. Based on these assumptions, the company forecasts adjusted earnings per share in the range of $5.15 to $5.35 for the second quarter, which includes an estimated LIFO expense of $37.5 million, or 54 cents per share.

RS’ Price Performance

Reliance’s shares have gained 21.3% in the past year compared with the 57% growth of the industry.



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RS’ Zacks Rank & Key Picks

RS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Aura Minerals Inc. AUGO, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APDand Albemarle Corporation ALB.

Aura Minerals is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.84 per share, indicating 397.3% year-over-year growth. AUGO sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Air Products is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on April 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APD’s second-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $3.05, indicating 13.38% year-over-year growth. APD carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Albemarle is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 6. The consensus estimate for ALB’s earnings per share is pegged at $1.07. ALB presently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.