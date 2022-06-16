RS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (Symbol: RS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $168.60, changing hands as low as $167.49 per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. shares are currently trading off about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RS's low point in its 52 week range is $135.46 per share, with $211.655 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $167.23.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.