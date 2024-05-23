RS Group PLC Insiders Buy Company Shares

RS Group PLC (GB:RS1) has released an update.

RS Group PLC has announced that its CFO, Kate Ringrose, and persons closely associated (PCAs) have acquired 10 pence ordinary shares in the company. The transactions were executed on the London Stock Exchange and involved the purchase of shares at a price of GBP 8.2157 each, with aggregated volumes and values for Kate Ringrose’s PCAs at 1,089 shares for GBP 8,946.90 respectively. This financial activity reflects insider confidence and could potentially signal to investors the leadership’s belief in the company’s value.

