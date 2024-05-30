News & Insights

RS Group PLC Insiders Boost Shareholdings

May 30, 2024 — 12:54 pm EDT

RS Group PLC (GB:RS1) has released an update.

RS Group PLC has reported that individuals closely associated with CEO Simon Pryce have acquired a significant number of shares, with a family investment company purchasing 6,114 shares and Elizabeth Pryce buying 13,256 shares for her Self-Invested Personal Pension. These transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange and have increased Pryce’s total interest in the company to 159,124 Ordinary Shares.

