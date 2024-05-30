RS Group PLC Insiders Boost Shareholdings

RS Group PLC (GB:RS1) has released an update.

RS Group PLC has reported that individuals closely associated with CEO Simon Pryce have acquired a significant number of shares, with a family investment company purchasing 6,114 shares and Elizabeth Pryce buying 13,256 shares for her Self-Invested Personal Pension. These transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange and have increased Pryce’s total interest in the company to 159,124 Ordinary Shares.

For further insights into GB:RS1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.