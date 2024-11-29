News & Insights

RS Group PLC Announces Board Member Departure

November 29, 2024 — 03:32 am EST

RS Group PLC (GB:RS1) has released an update.

RS Group PLC announced the departure of Navneet Kapoor from his position as Independent Non-Executive Director to focus on his role at A.P. Møller-Maersk. Kapoor, who joined the board in June 2022, will leave by the end of December 2024. The company expressed gratitude for his contributions and wished him success in his future endeavors.

