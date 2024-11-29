RS Group PLC Announces Board Member Departure

RS Group PLC (GB:RS1) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

RS Group PLC announced the departure of Navneet Kapoor from his position as Independent Non-Executive Director to focus on his role at A.P. Møller-Maersk. Kapoor, who joined the board in June 2022, will leave by the end of December 2024. The company expressed gratitude for his contributions and wished him success in his future endeavors.

For further insights into GB:RS1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.