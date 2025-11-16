R&S Group Holding (SWX:RSGN) Price Target Decreased by 26.41% to 26.93

The average one-year price target for R&S Group Holding (SWX:RSGN) has been revised to CHF 26,93 / share. This is a decrease of 26.41% from the prior estimate of CHF 36,59 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CHF 20,20 to a high of CHF 36,75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.67% from the latest reported closing price of CHF 18,36 / share.

R&S Group Holding Maintains 4.08% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.08%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.33% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in R&S Group Holding. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSGN is 0.35%, an increase of 23.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.78% to 3,521K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,967K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 155K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSGN by 81.68% over the last quarter.

GRID - First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund holds 114K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares , representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSGN by 43.05% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 79K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares , representing an increase of 10.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSGN by 96.13% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 70K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares , representing an increase of 46.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSGN by 210.19% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.