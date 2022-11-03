Markets

RS Group H1 Adj. Profit Rises, LFL Revenue Growth At 16%; Lindsley Ruth To Take Leave Of Absence

November 03, 2022 — 03:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - RS Group plc (RS1.L) reported that its first-half adjusted profit before tax increased to 191.6 million pounds from 141.8 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 31.5 pence compared to 23.0 pence.

Profit before tax increased to 182.5 million pounds from 136.1 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 29.8 pence compared to 21.4 pence.

Revenue was 1.46 billion pounds compared to 1.21 billion pounds, prior year. Revenue growth of 21% included a 16% like-for-like contribution and a 5% currency benefit.

RS Group plc also announced that the Board has agreed for Lindsley Ruth, Chief Executive Officer, to take a leave of absence from the business with immediate effect. David Egan will assume Lindsley's duties in addition to his role as Chief Financial Officer, with support from members of the Group's senior management team.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter