RS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (Symbol: RS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $156.32, changing hands as low as $155.30 per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RS's low point in its 52 week range is $114.26 per share, with $181.205 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $156.73.

