RRX vs. TRMB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Manufacturing - General Industrial sector might want to consider either Regal Rexnord (RRX) or Trimble Navigation (TRMB). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Regal Rexnord and Trimble Navigation are both sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

RRX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.93, while TRMB has a forward P/E of 29.36. We also note that RRX has a PEG ratio of 1.59. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. TRMB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.94.

Another notable valuation metric for RRX is its P/B ratio of 1.62. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, TRMB has a P/B of 3.75.

Based on these metrics and many more, RRX holds a Value grade of B, while TRMB has a Value grade of D.

Both RRX and TRMB are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that RRX is the superior value option right now.

Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

