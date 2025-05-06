$RRX stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RRX stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $73,672,101 of trading volume.

$RRX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RRX:

$RRX insiders have traded $RRX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LOUIS V. PINKHAM (Chief Executive Officer) sold 8,774 shares for an estimated $1,579,583

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 210 institutional investors add shares of $RRX stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $RRX on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.