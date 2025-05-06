$RRX stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RRX stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $73,672,101 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RRX:
$RRX Insider Trading Activity
$RRX insiders have traded $RRX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LOUIS V. PINKHAM (Chief Executive Officer) sold 8,774 shares for an estimated $1,579,583
$RRX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 210 institutional investors add shares of $RRX stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 506,887 shares (-7.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,709,084
- UBS GROUP AG added 505,975 shares (+490.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,491,901
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 503,133 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,051,022
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 497,410 shares (-7.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,163,213
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 399,267 shares (+79.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,938,289
- CARTENNA CAPITAL, LP added 360,344 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,900,164
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 323,904 shares (+425.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,247,227
