RRX or ETN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Manufacturing - Electronics sector have probably already heard of Regal Beloit (RRX) and Eaton (ETN). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, both Regal Beloit and Eaton are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

RRX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.05, while ETN has a forward P/E of 20.33. We also note that RRX has a PEG ratio of 1.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ETN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.85.

Another notable valuation metric for RRX is its P/B ratio of 1.32. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ETN has a P/B of 3.89.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to RRX's Value grade of B and ETN's Value grade of C.

Both RRX and ETN are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that RRX is the superior value option right now.

