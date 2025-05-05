Stocks
RRX

$RRX Earnings Results: $RRX Reports Quarterly Earnings

May 05, 2025 — 06:50 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative

$RRX ($RRX) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $2.15 per share, beating estimates of $1.85 by $0.30. The company also reported revenue of $1,418,100,000, beating estimates of $1,382,122,289 by $35,977,711.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $RRX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$RRX Insider Trading Activity

$RRX insiders have traded $RRX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • LOUIS V. PINKHAM (Chief Executive Officer) sold 8,774 shares for an estimated $1,579,583

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 210 institutional investors add shares of $RRX stock to their portfolio, and 217 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 506,887 shares (-7.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,709,084
  • UBS GROUP AG added 505,975 shares (+490.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,491,901
  • POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 503,133 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,051,022
  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 497,410 shares (-7.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,163,213
  • NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 399,267 shares (+79.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,938,289
  • CARTENNA CAPITAL, LP added 360,344 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,900,164
  • ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 323,904 shares (+425.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,247,227

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RRX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RRX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $190.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $160.0 on 03/10/2025
  • Chris Dankert from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $220.0 on 11/07/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

