$RRX Earnings Results: $RRX Reports Quarterly Earnings

$RRX ($RRX) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $2.15 per share, beating estimates of $1.85 by $0.30. The company also reported revenue of $1,418,100,000, beating estimates of $1,382,122,289 by $35,977,711.

$RRX Insider Trading Activity

$RRX insiders have traded $RRX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LOUIS V. PINKHAM (Chief Executive Officer) sold 8,774 shares for an estimated $1,579,583

$RRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 210 institutional investors add shares of $RRX stock to their portfolio, and 217 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RRX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RRX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $190.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $160.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Chris Dankert from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $220.0 on 11/07/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.