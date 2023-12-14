RRX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $139.10, changing hands as high as $147.23 per share. Regal Rexnord Corp shares are currently trading up about 7.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RRX's low point in its 52 week range is $97.18 per share, with $166 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $147.14.
