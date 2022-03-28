RRR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (Symbol: RRR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.40, changing hands as low as $47.32 per share. Red Rock Resorts Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RRR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RRR's low point in its 52 week range is $31.67 per share, with $58.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.50.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.