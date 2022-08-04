RRJ-led buyout of Fullerton Healthcare completed after $283 mln deal

SINGAPORE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - A creditor-led buyout of Singapore-based Fullerton Health Corp has been completed after an equity and debt deal amounting to S$390 million ($283 million), the private healthcare group said.

Private equity firm RRJ Capital has become the majority shareholder of Fullerton, with the balance owned by other shareholders such as Ping An Capital.

David Sin, Michael Tan and Daniel Chan, the co-founders of Fullerton Healthcare Corp Ltd, will no longer be involved with the board, Fullerton Health said.

The completion of the deal comes weeks after the founders reached a settlement agreement with Fullerton Healthcare, which saw Tan and Chan withdraw a petition filed in January to wind up the company.

"The merger delivers a stronger balance sheet and a new capital structure," Fullerton Health said in a statement on Thursday.

RRJ has subscribed for S$140 million of new shares in Fullerton Health, while Fullerton Health has agreed a S$250 million loan with three banks.

"The merger aligns the interests of all stakeholders who can now work more cohesively to capture the new opportunities in the post-pandemic healthcare sector in the region," Richard Ong, RRJ's chairman, said in the statement.

BofA Securities is the sole financial adviser to Fullerton Health.

($1 = 1.3792 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Anshuman Daga and Elaine Hardcastle)

((Yantoultra.Ngui@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.