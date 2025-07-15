$RRGB stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RRGB stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,237,263 of trading volume.

$RRGB Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RRGB (you can track the company live on Quiver's $RRGB stock page ):

$RRGB insiders have traded $RRGB stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RRGB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GERARD JOHAN HART (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 42,509 shares for an estimated $183,073 .

. ANTHONY S ACKIL purchased 14,910 shares for an estimated $74,997

JOSHUA TODD WILSON (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,564 shares for an estimated $24,078 .

. SARAH A. MUSSETTER (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,676 shares for an estimated $20,156 .

. MEGHAN SPULER (CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,589 shares for an estimated $7,032 .

. BRENDEN ROBYN ARNELL (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,070 shares for an estimated $4,735.

$RRGB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $RRGB stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RRGB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RRGB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

CL King issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025

