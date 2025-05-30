$RRGB stock is up 61% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RRGB stock has now risen 61% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $130,960,229 of trading volume.

$RRGB Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RRGB:

$RRGB insiders have traded $RRGB stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RRGB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC JCP has made 2 purchases buying 800,455 shares for an estimated $4,154,361 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LLC JUMANA purchased 800,454 shares for an estimated $4,154,356

GERARD JOHAN HART (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 42,509 shares for an estimated $183,073 .

. JOSHUA TODD WILSON (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,564 shares for an estimated $24,078 .

. SARAH A. MUSSETTER (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,676 shares for an estimated $20,156 .

. MEGHAN SPULER (CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,589 shares for an estimated $7,032 .

. BRENDEN ROBYN ARNELL (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,070 shares for an estimated $4,735.

$RRGB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $RRGB stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

