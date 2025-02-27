$RRGB stock is up 30% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RRGB stock has now risen 30% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,035,401 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RRGB:
$RRGB Insider Trading Activity
$RRGB insiders have traded $RRGB stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 17 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RRGB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC JCP has made 10 purchases buying 923,466 shares for an estimated $4,839,450 and 0 sales.
- CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LLC JUMANA has made 5 purchases buying 883,465 shares for an estimated $4,607,701 and 0 sales.
- GERARD JOHAN HART (PRESIDENT AND CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $31,526
- JOSHUA TODD WILSON (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $18,000
$RRGB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $RRGB stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JCP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,373,077 shares (+281.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,538,192
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,006,937 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,440,592
- RK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 480,900 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,120,769
- WESTERN STANDARD LLC removed 451,517 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,991,189
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP removed 354,212 shares (-55.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,944,623
- FUND 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 319,675 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,409,766
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 279,748 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,535,816
