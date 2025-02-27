News & Insights

$RRGB stock is up 30% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 27, 2025 — 10:31 am EST

$RRGB stock has now risen 30% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,035,401 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $RRGB:

$RRGB Insider Trading Activity

$RRGB insiders have traded $RRGB stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 17 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RRGB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC JCP has made 10 purchases buying 923,466 shares for an estimated $4,839,450 and 0 sales.
  • CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LLC JUMANA has made 5 purchases buying 883,465 shares for an estimated $4,607,701 and 0 sales.
  • GERARD JOHAN HART (PRESIDENT AND CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $31,526
  • JOSHUA TODD WILSON (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $18,000

$RRGB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $RRGB stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

