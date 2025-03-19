$RR stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RR stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $21,356,477 of trading volume.

$RR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RR:

$RR insiders have traded $RR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW G. CASELLA (President) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $100,080

$RR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $RR stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

