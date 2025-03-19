$RR stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RR stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $21,356,477 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RR:
$RR Insider Trading Activity
$RR insiders have traded $RR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATTHEW G. CASELLA (President) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $100,080
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$RR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $RR stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 525,065 shares (+78.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,417,675
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 234,578 shares (+113.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $633,360
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 212,709 shares (+93.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $574,314
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 188,764 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $509,662
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 138,959 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $375,189
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 109,881 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $296,678
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 108,565 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $293,125
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$RR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RR forecast page.
You can track data on $RR on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.