RR Skyrockets 523% in a Year: Is It a Must-Have Stock Now?

Richtech Robotics Inc. RR shares have experienced immense growth over the past year. It has skyrocketed 523.4% during the period, outperforming the 26.1% rise of its industry and 15.9% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.

RR outperformed its competitors, with JBT Marel Corporation JBTM and Mirion Technologies MIR rising 24.9% and 88.1%, respectively.

1-Year Share Price Performance

The three-month performances also show that Richtech Robotics’ growth beats that of JBT Marel and Mirion Technologies. RR has surged 79.2% against Mirion Technologies’ 21.8% growth and JBT Marel’s 1.1% rise.

Given the impressive share price increase, investors may be tempted to add this stock to their portfolios. Let us dig deeper to find out whether buying the stock now seems a sound decision.

RR’s Shift to RaaS Model Is a Game-Changer

Richtech Robotics’ strategic shift to the Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model serves well in the long run. Under this plan, the company focuses on building recurring revenues via multi-year service agreements rather than one-time product sales. This transition heavily reduced upfront product revenues in the short-term, as evidenced by a 73% year-over-year decline in the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

However, this decline is due to the timing of revenue recognition, which is expected to grow steadily. Management expects that as its installed base expands, it will approach a scale where recurring revenues can cover a significant portion of its operating cost base, providing a strong foundation for long-term gain.

We are bullish on the company’s ability to improve its top line due to the current status of the global RaaS market. Per Future Market Insights, this market is anticipated to be valued at $2.4 billion in 2025 and expected to see a CAGR of 18% from 2025 to 2035. The adoption of RaaS is expected to be popularized in logistics, warehouse and healthcare. Given the optimism around the market outlook, RR is on the right track, having already shown interest in widening its offerings beyond automation.

Richtech Robotics’ Strong Balance Sheet Position

As of June 30, 2025, RR’s cash reserve totaled $86 million, a significant improvement from the preceding quarter’s $42 million. The company had no current debt, signaling a strong liquidity position. In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, RR’s current ratio stood at 120.2, way higher than the industry’s 1.51, highlighting the ease with which the company can cater to the short-term obligations.



It also underlines the company’s balance sheet strength and provides financial flexibility to invest in growth initiatives, including research and development team expansion, purchase of equipment and property, and broadening operations.

Furthermore, the long-term debt to total equity stands at 0.5%, declining from the preceding quarter’s 1.1%. Also, it is immensely lower than that of the industry’s 53.3%, highlighting that the company relies less on borrowed money, reducing financial risks caused by interest rate hikes and economic setbacks.

RR’s Strong Top-Line Outlook

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal 2025 revenues is pinned at $5 million, suggesting 18.2% year-over-year growth. For fiscal 2026, the top line is pegged at $13.8 million, indicating a 175.5% year-over-year upsurge.

Hurry Up & Buy Richtech Robotics Now

RR’s shift to the RaaS model positions it to gain from recurring revenues in the long run. Given the anticipated RaaS market expansion, we are pretty optimistic about the company’s ability to make significantly higher sales as it expands its offerings.

Richtech Robotics’ balance sheet position is impressive. It has a significantly higher cash reserve and no current debt, resulting in a strong liquidity position. RR’s low long-term debt to total equity ratio indicates that it is less prone to financial risks induced by interest rate fluctuations and economic downturns. Furthermore, it has a strong top-line outlook.

Banking on these positives, we recommend that investors buy this stock now to enjoy long-term gains.

RR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

