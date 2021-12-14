US Markets
RRD

RR Donnelley ditches Atlas for sweeter $897 mln Chatham offer

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Printing company RR Donnelley & Sons said on Tuesday it had agreed to be acquired by top shareholder Chatham Asset Management for roughly $897 million, terminating an earlier deal with Atlas Holdings.

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Printing company RR Donnelley & Sons RRD.N said on Tuesday it had agreed to be acquired by top shareholder Chatham Asset Management for roughly $897 million, terminating an earlier deal with Atlas Holdings.

Chatham, which owns a 14.9% stake in RR Donnelley, on Dec.9 had offered to buy the remaining stock in the company for $10.85 per share in cash.

That represented a premium of less than 1% over RR Donnelley's close on Thursday.

Last week, Atlas revised its bid for the printing firm to $10.35 per share.

The deal is yet to receive shareholder approval.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RRD

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular