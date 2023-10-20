News & Insights

R&Q Insurance to sell insurance and program management unit to Canada's Onex

October 20, 2023 — 01:27 pm EDT

Written by Akshita Toshniwal for Reuters ->

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Bermuda-based global specialty insurance firm R&Q Insurance Holdings RQIH.L said on Friday it would divest its insurance and program management business, Accredited, to Onex Corp ONEX.TO for an enterprise value of $465 million.

Proceeds from the sale, expected to be around $300 million, would be used to significantly pare R&Q's debt.

The sale, likely to close by the first half of 2024, is conditional on transfer of R&Q's chief executive officer, William Spiegel, and Chief Financial Officer Thomas Solomon to Accredited upon closing.

After the deal's closing, group Non-Executive Chairman Jeff Hayman would be appointed as chairman and interim CEO of R&Q, while company insider Paul Bradbrook would be appointed as CFO.

R&Q in April had said it was reviewing strategic options to separate Accredited and its legacy insurance business.

